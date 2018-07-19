If you read the breathless business headlines about Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook, it would be easy to conclude the technology giants are the world’s biggest companies.

Not even close.

Rank Company Nation Revenues (in billions of US dollars) 1 Walmart US $500 2 State Grid China 348.9 3 Sinopec China 326.9 4 China Natural Petroleum China 326 5 Royal Dutch Shell Netherlands 311.8 6 Toyota Japan 265.1 7 Volkswagen Germany 260 8 BP UK 244.5 9 Exxon Mobil US 244.3 10 Berkshire Hathaway US 242

There are no tech names among the top 10 global companies by revenue, according to Fortune, which released its Global 500 list today (July 19). Apple, the biggest tech company, came in at 11, followed by Samsung at 12. For all of Amazon’s size and influence, it’s only the 18th-largest company, trailing such unglamorous companies as McKesson, a pharmaceutical wholesaler. And despite its pitched competition with Walmart for retail dominance, Amazon’s revenue is less than half that of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based discounter.

While few dispute the future is in technology, the present is still very much in energy. Five of the top 10 are oil and gas companies, and another—State Grid—is China’s biggest utility. Two of the top 10 are car companies that help generate the demand for fossil fuels. Tesla, among the companies most written about and obsessed over, didn’t crack the top 500.

Of course, revenue is only one metric to measure the size of a company. It’s useful because its durable over time and reflects the goal of all companies (money!). Market capitalization—the value of a company’s outstanding shares—may be a better measure of a company’s current influence in the world, however, since it measures investor expectations for company’s future potential. By that score, tech companies are clearly dominant, and only Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s holding company, is on both top 10 lists: