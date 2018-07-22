Harvard researchers made an origami Pokéball that safely captures delicate sea creatures

Researchers at Harvard University have devised a real-life Pokéball, but it’s not to collect otherworldly creatures for battle. Instead, they’re working with marine biologists to capture little-studied sea creatures in a way that does not harm them.

Their cutting-edge technology is inspired by origami, and built with 3D-printed panels and soft edges to make sure marine animals don’t get hurt when the device closes around them. Watch the video above to see it in action, and hear the researchers explain how the design could be a breakthrough in ocean research.