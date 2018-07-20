It’s looking increasingly like there will be three follow-ups to the iPhone X

The iPhone family is expanding.

Documents filed to the Eurasian Economic Commission, the executive arm of the post-Soviet states that formed the Eurasian Economic Union, appear to show that Apple is preparing three models of its next iPhone, as has been speculated over the course of the last year.

The model numbers in the filings, first spotted by French Apple rumors site Consomac (link in French), hint at two new tablets—presumably iPad Pro models—and three smartphones listed as running Apple’s forthcoming mobile operating system, iOS 12.

Traditionally, Apple unveils its latest phones at an event in September in California, so it’s not surprising the company would be looking for approval to market and sell its devices now.

Not too much is known about how the new iPhones will differ from last year’s. It’s believed they’ll come in three sizes, and follow the design of the iPhone X, with the two larger models offering sharper displays. There are also rumors that the new phones won’t just come in the regular shades of grey and white and that there might be a range of colors. And they might ship with new USB-C cables that would provide the fast charging offered in the iPhone X—if you paid extra for an additional cable and charging brick.

Apple wasn’t immediately available to comment on the documents.