European scientists have invented a group of drones that act autonomously, and in relation to each other. The 30 drones fly together without any human control or pre-programming.

Usually large groups of drones are programmed to follow a path, like the drone display at the 2018 Winter Olympics. These drones make decisions themselves using sensors and communicating with each other. They manage to stay within a designated area, separating in front of obstacles and coming back together.

Scientists observed the movement of a school of fish and a flock of birds to help figure outhow to make the drones fly together without colliding.

This type of autonomous behavior can be useful for rescue missions, environmental monitoring, precision farming, monitoring crowds and fighting forest fires.