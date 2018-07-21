Americans have no idea how many calories are in a taco salad

Americans are actually pretty good at counting calories. According to a new survey from Morning Consult, people tend to be, on average, just 110 calories off when estimating calories for items at popular restaurants.

But for certain dishes, Americans have serious blind spots. People are way off when it comes to predicting the calories in Chinese egg rolls, for example, or taco salad. In both cases, survey respondents guessed there were half as many calories in those dishes as there actually are. Blended alcoholic drinks were also problematic: Pina coladas and daiquiris have more than twice as many calories as the typical American thinks. (I believe this is willful ignorance.)

The estimates are based on surveys of about 2,200 adults. The calories data is from the US Department of Agriculture, and based on the number of calories in that dish at the typical restaurant.

Americans underestimate the number of calories in these dishes

Item Actual Average Guess Average underestimate Chinese egg rolls, 4 pieces 888 426 462 Taco salad with beef 906 446 460 Daiquiri, 12 oz. 674 284 390 Pina Colada, 12 oz. 656 297 359 Cheese quesadilla, 10″ 714 436 278 Chicken parmesan without pasta 614 426 188 Spaghetti with meat sauce 670 487 183 Three pancakes 525 373 152 Club sandwich with grilled chicken, bacon, cheese and mayonnaise 590 487 103 Large onion rings 481 427 54

On the flip side, Americans typically overestimate the number of calories in ice cream sundaes and double-decker cheeseburgers, perhaps because they’ve been taught to think of these as indulgences.