GUESS AGAIN

Americans have no idea how many calories are in a taco salad

Written by
The sign on a Taco Bell franchise.
Not a salad shop. (Reuters/Fred Prouser)
Written by

Americans are actually pretty good at counting calories. According to a new survey from Morning Consult, people tend to be, on average, just 110 calories off when estimating calories for items at popular restaurants.

But for certain dishes, Americans have serious blind spots. People are way off when it comes to predicting the calories in Chinese egg rolls, for example, or taco salad. In both cases, survey respondents guessed there were half as many calories in those dishes as there actually are. Blended alcoholic drinks were also problematic: Pina coladas and daiquiris have more than twice as many calories as the typical American thinks. (I believe this is willful ignorance.)

The estimates are based on surveys of about 2,200 adults. The calories data is from the US Department of Agriculture, and based on the number of calories in that dish at the typical restaurant.

Americans underestimate the number of calories in these dishes

Item Actual Average Guess Average underestimate
Chinese egg rolls, 4 pieces 888 426 462
Taco salad with beef 906 446 460
Daiquiri, 12 oz. 674 284 390
Pina Colada, 12 oz. 656 297 359
Cheese quesadilla, 10″ 714 436 278
Chicken parmesan without pasta 614 426 188
Spaghetti with meat sauce 670 487 183
Three pancakes 525 373 152
Club sandwich with grilled chicken, bacon, cheese and mayonnaise 590 487 103
Large onion rings 481 427 54

On the flip side, Americans typically overestimate the number of calories in ice cream sundaes and double-decker cheeseburgers, perhaps because they’ve been taught to think of these as indulgences.

Americans overestimate the number of calories in these dishes

Item Actual Average Guess Average underestimate
Sundae with hot fudge 284 532 -248
Double decker cheeseburger 572 755 -183
Breakfast burrito with egg, cheese and sausage 302 423 -121
Soft shell beef taco with cheese 210 312 -102
Chocolate milkshake, 10.6 oz 357 449 -92
Chicken tenders, four strips 324 406 -82
Fried mozzarella sticks, three pieces 303 378 -75
Coffee, 8 oz. 2 70 -68
Vanilla soft-serve with cone 196 257 -61
Fried chicken drumstic 200 259 -59

A rule recently went into effect requiring US chain restaurants to list the number of calories in each of their items (pdf). That should help Americans confront the true decadence of egg rolls and taco salad going forward.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search