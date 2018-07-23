IT ADDS UP

All the video subscriptions you’ll need to watch the shows revealed at Comic-Con

Attendees pose for a picture at the pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, U.S. July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC1E3203C8B0
A slew of new shows were featured at Comic Con in San Diego over the weekend. (Reuters/Mike Blake)
It’s hard work being a die-hard comic-book and pop-culture fan.

Traditional TV channels like The CW and Fox in the US have adaptations of comics, science-fiction and fantasy franchises, like DC and Archie Comics. But the plethora of subscription-video services tapping into pop-culture properties mean fans will have to juggle a bunch of platforms to see new shows.

Audiences in the US will need at least seven different streaming services to watch the big TV shows featured at this year’s Comic-Con International in San Diego this past weekend.

Here’s what you’d need to watch them all:

Amazon Prime Video ($8.99 per month)

CBS All Access ($5.99 per month; $9.99 without commercials)

  • Star Trek: Discovery, season 2 — 2019
  • Tell Me a Story, a new series that reimagines classic fairy titles as dark thrillers in modern day New York City — release date not yet announced
  • Twilight Zone reboot from Jordan Peele — release date not yet announced

DC Universe ($7.99 per month)

  • Titans, a live-action superhero series based on DC Comics’ Teen Titans — 2018

Disney’s untitled streaming service (price not yet announced)

Hulu ($7.99 per month)

  • Castle Rock, a drama based on author Stephen King’s works, which was screened at Comic-Con — July 25

Netflix ($7.99 per month in the US)

  • Iron Fist, season 2 — Sept. 7
  • Disenchantment, an animated fantasy series by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening — August 17

On both Sundance Now and Shudder ($6.99 and $4.99 per month, respectively)

That’d be about $36 per month in streaming-video subscriptions alone, plus whatever Disney’s services is going to cost, by Quartz’s back-of-the-envelope calculations. Savvy streamers can save money by taking advantage of the free-trial offers, or cancelling the contract-free subscriptions once each show is through.

Other shows, like the upcoming season of AMC’s The Walking Dead and FX’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC, which each premiered trailers at Comic-Con, require a cable-TV subscription to watch live.

Otherwise, fans will have to wait around for them to land on services like Netflix or Hulu.

Paired with a streaming-TV subscription like YouTube TV or DirecTV Now, which run for around $40 per month, all those streaming-video subscriptions would cost you around $80 each month. That’s not terrible considering that the average cost of a cable bill in the US is around $100. But it’s a lot of subscriptions and apps to keep track of month after month.

Here’s what else debuted at Comic-Con this weekend:

AMC

BBC America

  • Doctor Who, series 11, starring the BBC One show’s first woman doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker — Fall 2018

FX

  • Mayans MC, a spin-off of Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy — Sept. 4
  • Legion, season 3— 2019

Freeform

Syfy

  • Nightflyers, a psychological thriller from Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin — release date not yet announced
  • Deadly Class, a comic-book adaption about a school that trains students to become assassins — release date not yet announced

USA Network

