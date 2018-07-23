All the video subscriptions you’ll need to watch the shows revealed at Comic-Con

It’s hard work being a die-hard comic-book and pop-culture fan.

Traditional TV channels like The CW and Fox in the US have adaptations of comics, science-fiction and fantasy franchises, like DC and Archie Comics. But the plethora of subscription-video services tapping into pop-culture properties mean fans will have to juggle a bunch of platforms to see new shows.

Audiences in the US will need at least seven different streaming services to watch the big TV shows featured at this year’s Comic-Con International in San Diego this past weekend.

Here’s what you’d need to watch them all:

Amazon Prime Video ($8.99 per month)

CBS All Access ($5.99 per month; $9.99 without commercials)

Star Trek: Discovery, season 2 — 2019

Tell Me a Story, a new series that reimagines classic fairy titles as dark thrillers in modern day New York City — release date not yet announced

Twilight Zone reboot from Jordan Peele — release date not yet announced

DC Universe ($7.99 per month)

Titans, a live-action superhero series based on DC Comics’ Teen Titans — 2018

Disney’s untitled streaming service (price not yet announced)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars revival — 2019

Hulu ($7.99 per month)

Castle Rock, a drama based on author Stephen King’s works, which was screened at Comic-Con — July 25

Netflix ($7.99 per month in the US)

Iron Fist, season 2 — Sept. 7

Disenchantment, an animated fantasy series by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening — August 17

On both Sundance Now and Shudder ($6.99 and $4.99 per month, respectively)

A Discovery of Witches, an adaptation by the UK’s Sky One of Deborah Harkness’s All Souls Trilogy

That’d be about $36 per month in streaming-video subscriptions alone, plus whatever Disney’s services is going to cost, by Quartz’s back-of-the-envelope calculations. Savvy streamers can save money by taking advantage of the free-trial offers, or cancelling the contract-free subscriptions once each show is through.

Other shows, like the upcoming season of AMC’s The Walking Dead and FX’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC, which each premiered trailers at Comic-Con, require a cable-TV subscription to watch live.

Otherwise, fans will have to wait around for them to land on services like Netflix or Hulu.

Paired with a streaming-TV subscription like YouTube TV or DirecTV Now, which run for around $40 per month, all those streaming-video subscriptions would cost you around $80 each month. That’s not terrible considering that the average cost of a cable bill in the US is around $100. But it’s a lot of subscriptions and apps to keep track of month after month.

Here’s what else debuted at Comic-Con this weekend:

AMC

BBC America

Doctor Who, series 11, starring the BBC One show’s first woman doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker — Fall 2018

FX

Mayans MC, a spin-off of Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy — Sept. 4

Legion, season 3— 2019

Freeform

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, season 2 — 2019

Syfy

Nightflyers, a psychological thriller from Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin — release date not yet announced

Deadly Class, a comic-book adaption about a school that trains students to become assassins — release date not yet announced

USA Network