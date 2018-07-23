The Americans who want America to stay white are actually a minority themselves

The US is well on its way to becoming majority-minority. In other words, non-whites (African-Americans, Asians, Latinos, and other ethnic and racial minorities) could make up more than half of the population by 2043, according to US Census projections.

The majority of Americans feel good about the US’s increasing diversity, according to an online survey conducted by the non-profit Public Religion Research Institute and The Atlantic in June. Only one third of people polled believe that losing a white majority will change the country for the worse.

The survey data show that anxiety about whites becoming a minority is concentrated among Republicans.

Unsurprisingly, a bigger share of minorities feels positively about the projected demographic changes: eight out of 10 Hispanic and blacks said they find them positive. So do college-educated whites—about seven in 10. In contrast, nearly half of white Americans without a college degree say diversity will have a negative impact on the US, according to the survey results.