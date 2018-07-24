This is how the Japanese are coping with a record-setting heatwave

Japan is currently battling a deadly heatwave, which has left 65 people dead and more than 22,000 hospitalized. The national weather agency declared the heatwave a natural disaster.
Kumagaya, a city northwest of Tokyo in Saitma prefecture, recorded the country’s highest ever temperature of 41.1° C (106° F) yesterday (Monday), 12° C higher than the average July temperature for Japan. It broke the previous record of 41° C recorded in Ekawasaki on the island of Shikoku in August 2013. Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike likened the heatwave to “living in a sauna.”
Nearby South Korea is also undergoing a heatwave, recording a temperature of 40.3° C (104.54° F) today (Tuesday) in the south of the country, the highest since record keeping began in 1907.
Here’s how some people in Japan are living with the sweltering temperatures.