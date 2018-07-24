This is how the Japanese are coping with a record-setting heatwave

Japan is currently battling a deadly heatwave, which has left 65 people dead and more than 22,000 hospitalized. The national weather agency declared the heatwave a natural disaster.

Kumagaya, a city northwest of Tokyo in Saitma prefecture, recorded the country’s highest ever temperature of 41.1° C (106° F) yesterday (Monday), 12° C higher than the average July temperature for Japan. It broke the previous record of 41° C recorded in Ekawasaki on the island of Shikoku in August 2013. Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike likened the heatwave to “living in a sauna.”

Nearby South Korea is also undergoing a heatwave, recording a temperature of 40.3° C (104.54° F) today (Tuesday) in the south of the country, the highest since record keeping began in 1907.

Here’s how some people in Japan are living with the sweltering temperatures.

A volunteer for recovery work uses a pack of refrigerant to a cool down as she takes a break at a flood-affected area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture. (Reuters/Issei Kato)

A woman holds a portable fan at a business district in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

A man uses a fan as he walks on a street in Tokyo. (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

A businessman wipes his face while walking on a street in Tokyo on July 23. (Reuters/Issei Kato)

People cool down under cooling mist in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

A woman wearing a yukata, or summer kimono, splashes water onto the hot asphalt in Tokyo, in an old Japanese tradition called uchimizu which is meant to cool down the air as the water evaporates. (Reuters/Issei Kato)

Children splash water during the uchimizu ritual, prior to a countdown event to mark two years until the opening of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. (ReutersS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Children play in water jets at a park near Nerima in Tokyo. (EPA-EFE/Kimimasa Mayama)

A worker stands in front of a fan spraying mist at the construction site of the New National Stadium, the main stadium of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)