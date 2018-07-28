Brazilian researchers made a bandage from pineapple waste

Researchers at the University of Campinas and the University of Sorocaba in Brazil formulated a skin dressing from two substances found in the part of the pineapple that we usually throw out.

They infused bromelain, a natural anti-inflammatory enzyme found in pineapples, into nanocellulose, a ‘wonder material’ obtained from plant matter and known for its strength and flexibility.

Pineapple waste is an abundant resource, so the materials are low-cost and renewable. Scientists say that someday, nanocellulose could be used to replace body parts.