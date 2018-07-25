Viagra stiffs competitor by buying its domain name

Viagra is experiencing some performance anxiety.

For 20 years, Pfizer’s “little blue pill” has been synonymous with the cure to erectile dysfunction (ED). But thanks to patent law and a recent court settlement, upstart competitors like Roman and Hims are now able to sell the generic version of Sildenafil, the drug used to treat ED.

The healthcare giant is feeling the heat.

Viagra buying the 'https://t.co/3PR9XLqgpD' domain name before @wearehims has to be the most savage business move of 2018.@wearehims has the domain name: https://t.co/BmQXA0VdY5 — Blake Robbins (@blakeir) July 24, 2018

In a defensive move, Pfizer purchased the domain name hims.com in March, which now redirects to Viagra’s website.

Hims, which was founded in 2017, has raised nearly $100 million to help men improve their health. In addition to ED, they offer products for hair loss and skin care. The 25-person company has dreams of creating a $10 billion healthcare company, according to founder Andrew Dudum, by making it easier for men to address their health needs.

“We’re trying to solve for what I call ‘by-the-way syndrome,'” Adrian Rawlinson, Hims’ VP of medical affairs, told Quartz. “Instead of mentioning an issue on your way out of a doctor’s office, we want men to be able to tackle their health concerns head on.”

Hims declined to comment on Pfizer’s purchase of the hims.com domain.

Pfizer wasn’t immediately available for comment on the website ownership.

The pharma giant’s little blue pill has brought in tens of billions dollars in revenue since its launch in 1998.

Let’s see if they can keep it up.