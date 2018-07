Multiple destructive and, in some cases, deadly, wildfires have been burning around the world in recent weeks, as global heat waves have left regions hot and dry.

Over the years, wildfires have often been large enough to be visible from space, as their plumes of smoke have been captured by satellites and by astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Wildfires near Darwin, Australia in 2013, seen from the International Space Station (NASA/Karen Nyberg)

As viewed from the ISS. (NASA)

A wildfire in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming in 2009, seen from the ISS (NASA)

The Bullock Fire outside Tucson, Arizona in 2002. (NASA)

The 2017 Thomas Fire outside of Los Angeles, seen from the space station (NASA/Donald “Stu” Broce)

Wildfire on the southern coast of South Africa in 2017. (NASA)

Smoke rises from Texas in 2011 (NASA)

A satellite image from the Suomi-NPP satellite of the 2016 Fort McMurray fire in Alberta, Canada (NASA)

The West Fork Complex fire in Colorado, seen in 2013 from the ISS (NASA)