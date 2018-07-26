IF YOU MUSTELID

Scientists definitely name their children after the things they study

Child smiling
Are they a Kestrel or an Orion? (Ian E./Unsplash)
Jacquelyn Gill, an ice age ecologist and professor at the University of Maine, asked science twitter if they ever named their kids after the things they study, using the hashtag #nerdynames.

Do botanists name their children after plants, for example? Do astronomers name their kids after celestial objects?

The answer, unsurprisingly, is absolutely:

Clearly any scientific discipline can have its own set of ingenious names for kids. Personally, if we extend the privilege to writers, I’m going with Fern.

