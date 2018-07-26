Scientists definitely name their children after the things they study

Jacquelyn Gill, an ice age ecologist and professor at the University of Maine, asked science twitter if they ever named their kids after the things they study, using the hashtag #nerdynames.

Okay, nerds, how many of you have named your kid after something related to science or your research? #nerdynames — Dr. Jacquelyn Gill (@JacquelynGill) July 26, 2018

Do botanists name their children after plants, for example? Do astronomers name their kids after celestial objects?

The answer, unsurprisingly, is absolutely:

My Dad, Harold Dibble, was a Paleolithic archaeologist who excavated Neandertal sites & studied chipped stone tools made out of flint Of course, he named me Flint and my brother Chip. He liked Dad jokes Happy birthday Dad, we miss you! And yeah, he liked to spell it Neandertal https://t.co/uJjeFQCXym — Flint Dibble 🍖🏺📖 (@FlintDibble) July 26, 2018

One son’s middle name is Ares. Yeah, I study Mars geology. — Mapperwocky 📎⛰⚒ (@cirquelar) July 26, 2018

And my old @UMaine Silviculture research mate and friend named one of his kids Sylvia. Spirit of the woods. Trees and Silviculture for the win. — Spencer Meyer (@SpencerRMeyer) July 26, 2018

🙋🏽‍♀️! My daughter's name is Ona, which means 'ocean wave' in Catalan. I am a proud marine biologist and ocean advocate 🌊🌊🌊 — Dr. Alicia Pérez-Porro (@aliciaprzporro) July 26, 2018

For astronomers & their kids I know of Orion, Rigel, Andromeda, Aurora, and of course Stella (some might be correlation, not causation, though!). — Prof. Emily Rice, Ph.D. (@emilylurice) July 26, 2018

I know of a Rhodanthe (daisy genus, child of botanist) and a Mungo (after a Lake Mungo study site). My previous department there was Rose, Jasmine, Iris, Daphne. Kind of funny to have so many botanical names in a biology department!! — Jasmine Janes (@JazJanes) July 26, 2018

I know a scientist whose boys are named Marten and Fisher after the so-named mustelids! — David Moscato (@DMos150) July 26, 2018

This is a gorgeous name! In science, this is a principle like Occam’s razor, ie, the simplest explanation is the most likely. #nerdynames https://t.co/1FVN2ZIHGu — Dr. Jacquelyn Gill (@JacquelynGill) July 26, 2018

My PhD advisor named his daughter Devon after the Devonian! And he named his cats Ilmentite and Magnetite (we are Fe Oxide sedimentologists) #commitment — Shannon Cofield (@MarsRoverMapper) July 26, 2018

I have a colleague who works on freshwater stuff whose daughters are named after lakes! #nerdynames — Dr. Jacquelyn Gill (@JacquelynGill) July 26, 2018

Two boys: “Maxwell” after the physicist and “Chance” as in the probability of an event. #nerdynames — Jason Thalken, PhD (@JasonThalken) July 26, 2018

I knew of an ornithologist with a daughter named Kestrel! — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) July 26, 2018

I knew a scientist who studied host-parasite interactions. They named their child Ross, after Ronald Ross who was the first to describe that mosquitoes were involved in malaria transmission cycle https://t.co/Jqo56fLmdk — Marianne Alleyne (@Cotesia1) July 26, 2018

Clearly any scientific discipline can have its own set of ingenious names for kids. Personally, if we extend the privilege to writers, I’m going with Fern.