Robert Mueller is investigating Trump’s Twitter. These 22 tweets might raise an eyebrow

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has been rifling through president Trump’s copious array of tweets, the New York Times reports (paywall). The focus is part of a larger probe into whether Trump obstructed justice while the FBI was investigating Russia’s relationship with his campaign.

The special counsel is not likely to point to individual tweets as standalone evidence of obstruction, but to place them in a larger narrative of private and public efforts to meddle with the investigation, according to the Times.

Mueller is reportedly focusing on tweets about fired FBI director James Comey and attorney general Jeff Sessions, plus former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe. Trump notoriously fired Comey in May 2017, supposedly over Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, though Trump later told NBC it was because of “this Russia thing.” Trump was also infuriated that Sessions recused himself from the probe.

Here are a few tweets—including those cited by the Times—that could be clues for Mueller.

Tweets about Comey

Below is the first negative tweet Trump posted about Comey after assuming the presidency. This was six days before Comey’s firing, and followed several interactions in which Comey says Trump asked him for “loyalty” and to “lift the cloud” of the Russia investigation. (Trump has denied asking Comey for loyalty.)

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

…Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

…people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn't do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

James Comey illegally leaked classified documents to the press in order to generate a Special Council? Therefore, the Special Council was established based on an illegal act? Really, does everybody know what that means? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

James Comey’s Memos are Classified, I did not Declassify them. They belong to our Government! Therefore, he broke the law! Additionally, he totally made up many of the things he said I said, and he is already a proven liar and leaker. Where are Memos on Clinton, Lynch & others? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

“GOP Lawmakers asking Sessions to Investigate Comey and Hillary Clinton.” @FoxNews Good luck with that request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

Is everybody believing what is going on. James Comey can’t define what a leak is. He illegally leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION but doesn’t understand what he did or how serious it is. He lied all over the place to cover it up. He’s either very sick or very dumb. Remember sailor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

So, the Democrats make up a phony crime, Collusion with the Russians, pay a fortune to make the crime sound real, illegally leak (Comey) classified information so that a Special Councel will be appointed, and then Collude to make this pile of garbage take on life in Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

Wow, what a tough sentence for Paul Manafort, who has represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other top political people and campaigns. Didn’t know Manafort was the head of the Mob. What about Comey and Crooked Hillary and all of the others? Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Tweets about Sessions (and McCabe)

Trump was reportedly pushing for Sessions’ resignation in May and July 2017. Some relevant tweets during, and after, those times:

Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

…big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Rep.Trey Gowdy, “I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

….chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too…and that’s how I read that – Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

“The recusal of Jeff Sessions was an unforced betrayal of the President of the United States.” JOE DIGENOVA, former U.S. Attorney. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018