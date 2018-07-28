Everything is better with a bit more color

Do you ever feel like your life could use a little more color? You’re not alone. In a busy week for corporate earnings—40% of S&P 500 companies published quarterly earnings this week—analysts were loath to leave conversations in black and white.

“I want to provide a little more color about our updated expectations for 2018.”

—Tim Boyle of Columbia Sportswear on the company’s earnings call, July 26

“What I’d like to do next is provide some more color on the current and future drivers of our businesses.”

—Douglas Peterson of S&P Global on the company’s earnings call, July 26

“Before turning to the future, I’d like to provide more color on our results.”

—Andrew Harrison of Alaska Airlines on the company’s earnings call, July 26

“Now let me provide more color on segment results, beginning with plumbing.”

—Patrick Hallinan of Fortune Brands on the company’s earnings call, July 26

“I appreciate the color on that, Don.”

—Neil Mehta of Goldman Sachs on ConocoPhillips’ earnings call, July 26

“I was wondering if I could get a little bit more color on two of your charts, please.”

—Stefan-Michael Stalmann of Autonomous Research on UBS’s earnings call, July 24

“Just some more color on that particular part of the revenue story would be helpful.”

—Jack Atkins of Stephens Inc. on JetBlue’s earnings call, July 24

“Can you just maybe give us a little bit more color on the flea and tick season?”

—David Westenberg of CL King on PetMed Express’s earnings call, July 23

“I guess, first, I wanted to get a little bit more color on North America.”

—Susan Maklari of Credit Suisse on Whirlpool’s earnings call, July 24

“Can you maybe give some more color on your pricing strategy in Africa in general?”

—Raoul-Tristan Van Strien of Redburn on Anheuser Busch InBev’s earnings call, July 26

“On Egypt, let me give you a little maybe more color.”

—Dimitrios Papalexopoulos of Titan Cement on the company’s earnings call, July 26

“Jason will give you a little bit more color on this in a moment.”

—Phebe Novakovic of General Dynamics on the company’s earnings call, July 25

“Let me hand over to Jessica to perhaps give a bit more color on that.”

—Ben van Beurden of Shell on the company’s earnings call, July 26

“Sheryl can add any color there.”

—David Wehner of Facebook on the company’s earnings call, July 25

“I think that this is an area that we’ll provide more color on going forward.”

—Glen Hawk of Lattice Semiconductor on the company’s earnings call, July 26

“We will give you some more color in January.”

—Brian Doubles of Synchrony Financial on the company’s earnings call, July 27