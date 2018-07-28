This US court ruling on abortion goes straight at the core of the issue

According to the trial documents (pdf, p. 48), “[t]he state asserts that its reason for this new eighteen‐hour ultrasound requirement is to persuade women not to have an abortion.” The court agrees that “[t]here is no doubt that this is a legitimate position for a state to take” but adds that the 18-hour rule “appears that its only effect is to place barriers between a woman who wishes to exercise her right to an abortion and her ability to do so.”

Persuasion, the court ruled, is done through rhetoric, not barriers—and nails exactly why resorting to obstacles to stop women from having abortions is not just unfair—it’s disrespectful. Much of the paternalistic argument against choice is based on a fundamental distrust of women’s ability to make decisions for themselves, thinking them voluble and easy to manipulate.

But as judge Illana Rovner eloquently eloquently reminds in her opinion: