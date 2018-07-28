Photos: A week of wildfires and heatwaves around the world

Wildfires continued to spread in regions across the globe as hot and dry temperatures made forests especially vulnerable. And heatwaves across Europe and Asia have been especially deadly.

In northern California, the Ferguson Fire has crept ever closer to Yosemite National Park, filling its mountain valley with smoke and forcing it to close to tourists, while the more northern Carr fire has killed two and burned more than 40,000 acres.

A car passes through flames on Highway 299 as the Carr fire burns through Shasta, California on July 26. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A cloud of smoke above the Carr fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Carr fire tears through Shasta. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Francisco Avendano, visiting from Madrid, Spain, photographs Half Dome as smoke from the Ferguson Fire hangs over Yosemite National Park on July 24. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Meanwhile, a massive wildfire, initially blamed on arson, killed more than 80 people in Greece.

Smoke rise over an avenue during a forest fire in Neo Voutsa, a suburb of Athens, Greece on July 23. (EPA/Alexandros Vlachos)

Residents walk between burned cars in Mati, Greece on July 24. (EPA/Pantelis Saitas)

An aerial view of burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in Mati, east of Athens, seen on July 25. (Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi via AP)

Sweden has been fighting wildfires for weeks, as hot and dry weather has led to more blazes in Arctic regions.

Burnt forest from a wildfire that raged northeast of Ljusdal in central Sweden on July 26. (EPA)

The remains of a wildfire in Alvdalen in central Sweden on July 26. (EPA)

In Japan, a heatwave is being blamed for 65 deaths, while a typhoon expected to make landfall. Searing temperatures have also broiled the UK and other parts of Europ.

A Berlin police water cannon douses park in Berlin, Germany during the heatwave on July 26. (EPA/Alexander Becher)

Two men sunbathe at the Rhine River in Duesseldorf, Germany on July 26. (EPA/Friedemann Vogel)

Battling the scorching heat in a business district in Tokyo, on July 23 (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)