Photos: A week of wildfires and heatwaves around the world

Wildfires continued to spread in regions across the globe as hot and dry temperatures made forests especially vulnerable. And heatwaves across Europe and Asia have been especially deadly.
In northern California, the Ferguson Fire has crept ever closer to Yosemite National Park, filling its mountain valley with smoke and forcing it to close to tourists, while the more northern Carr fire has killed two and burned more than 40,000 acres.
Meanwhile, a massive wildfire, initially blamed on arson, killed more than 80 people in Greece.
Sweden has been fighting wildfires for weeks, as hot and dry weather has led to more blazes in Arctic regions.
In Japan, a heatwave is being blamed for 65 deaths, while a typhoon expected to make landfall. Searing temperatures have also broiled the UK and other parts of Europ.