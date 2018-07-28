Photos: The century’s longest lunar eclipse as captured around the world

The 21st century’s longest lunar eclipse—lasting an hour and 43 minutes—is over. Observers in London, like myself, only saw clouds. Others around the world were luckier, and many captured spectacular photos of this rare celestial event.
Here are some of the best from around the world:
Australia
Another great pic of the #BloodMoon from one of our forecasters in #Queensland, just in case you missed it! pic.twitter.com/93UvuQITUz
— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) July 27, 2018
Brazil
Germany
In Dresden, in a striking juxtaposition to a Mattielli statue on the Dresden Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/WrxUnfwuUj
— dwnews (@dwnews) July 27, 2018
Hong Kong
Italy
Malaysia
Maldives
The Moon in full eclipse alongside the Milky Way and above Mars during tonight’s #LunarEclipse #BloodMoon @ProfBrianCox pic.twitter.com/ohuIHDgOlY
— Matt Robinson (@Astro_Matt27) July 27, 2018
Poland
Spain
South Africa
I managed to photograph these pics of the Blood Moon and longest Lunar Eclipse in a century for you. Incredible experience to watch this! #LunarEclipse #BloodMoon
🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌚❤ pic.twitter.com/3cP3Rc9Wch
— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) July 27, 2018
United Kingdom
Weather gods really not happy for UK viewing but did get to see it through a brief patch of slightly thinner cloud @BBCstargazing #TotalLunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/VcR5CNv1Ke
— Pete Lawrence (@Avertedvision) July 28, 2018
The finished shot!
Our only glimpse of the lunar eclipse over London from Primrose Hill, taken in infrared at around 22:02.
I think this could be the only image of #lunareclipse2018 taken from London. Any other takers? #lunareclipse@ProfBrianCox @BadAstronomer @Astro_Matt27 pic.twitter.com/O3E4s18EKN
— Andrew Steele (@statto) July 27, 2018
The International Space Station
Just took a photo of the #LunarEclipse from the @Space_Station. Tricky to capture. The slight hue of blue is actually the Earth's atmosphere, just before the Moon is "diving into it". #Horizons pic.twitter.com/X8r7puloQl
— Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) July 27, 2018
Caught the Moon leaving Earth's core shadow, just before setting over the South Atlantic. Last photo of the #LunarEclipse taken from #ISS. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/aNCzerchZ5
— Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) July 27, 2018