Photos: The century’s longest lunar eclipse as captured around the world

An airplane passes the blood moon immediately after the total lunar eclipse in Erfurt, Germany, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
The 21st century’s longest lunar eclipse—lasting an hour and 43 minutes—is over. Observers in London, like myself, only saw clouds. Others around the world were luckier, and many captured spectacular photos of this rare celestial event.

Here are some of the best from around the world:

Australia

Brazil

A blood moon rises in front of the statue of the founder of the federal capital, President Juscelino Kubitschek, during a complete lunar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A blood moon rises at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
In this time exposure, airplane navigation lights form a line crossing a blood moon, as it rises next to Sugar Loaf mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Germany

Hong Kong

A blood moon rises during a complete lunar eclipse, in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Curiosity and awe have greeted a complete lunar eclipse, the longest one of this century and visible in much of the world. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Italy

A full moon rises next to the Colosseum during a complete lunar eclipse, in Rome, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Malaysia

A full moon sets over Petronas Twin Tower during a complete lunar eclipse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century.(AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)
Maldives

Poland

A blood moon rises next to the statue of Nike, the goddess of victory, during a complete lunar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
Spain

People watch from atop a hill a red moon during a complete lunar eclipse at the Tio Pio park in Madrid, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
South Africa

United Kingdom

The International Space Station

