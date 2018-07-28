Photos: The century’s longest lunar eclipse as captured around the world

The 21st century’s longest lunar eclipse—lasting an hour and 43 minutes—is over. Observers in London, like myself, only saw clouds. Others around the world were luckier, and many captured spectacular photos of this rare celestial event.

Here are some of the best from around the world:

Australia

Another great pic of the #BloodMoon from one of our forecasters in #Queensland, just in case you missed it! pic.twitter.com/93UvuQITUz — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) July 27, 2018

Brazil

A blood moon rises in front of the statue of the founder of the federal capital, President Juscelino Kubitschek, during a complete lunar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A blood moon rises at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

In this long exposure photo, airplane navigation lights form a line crossing the blood moon, as it rises next to Sugar Loaf mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Germany

In Dresden, in a striking juxtaposition to a Mattielli statue on the Dresden Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/WrxUnfwuUj — dwnews (@dwnews) July 27, 2018

Hong Kong

A blood moon rises during a complete lunar eclipse, in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Italy

A full moon rises next to the Colosseum during a complete lunar eclipse, in Rome. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Malaysia

A full moon sets over Petronas Twin Tower during a complete lunar eclipse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)

Maldives

The Moon in full eclipse alongside the Milky Way and above Mars during tonight’s #LunarEclipse #BloodMoon @ProfBrianCox pic.twitter.com/ohuIHDgOlY — Matt Robinson (@Astro_Matt27) July 27, 2018

Poland

A blood moon rises next to the statue of Nike, the goddess of victory, during a complete lunar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

Spain

People watch from atop a hill a red moon during a complete lunar eclipse at the Tio Pio park in Madrid. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

South Africa

I managed to photograph these pics of the Blood Moon and longest Lunar Eclipse in a century for you. Incredible experience to watch this! #LunarEclipse #BloodMoon

🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌚❤ pic.twitter.com/3cP3Rc9Wch — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) July 27, 2018

United Kingdom

Weather gods really not happy for UK viewing but did get to see it through a brief patch of slightly thinner cloud @BBCstargazing #TotalLunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/VcR5CNv1Ke — Pete Lawrence (@Avertedvision) July 28, 2018

The finished shot! Our only glimpse of the lunar eclipse over London from Primrose Hill, taken in infrared at around 22:02. I think this could be the only image of #lunareclipse2018 taken from London. Any other takers? #lunareclipse@ProfBrianCox @BadAstronomer @Astro_Matt27 pic.twitter.com/O3E4s18EKN — Andrew Steele (@statto) July 27, 2018

The International Space Station

Just took a photo of the #LunarEclipse from the @Space_Station. Tricky to capture. The slight hue of blue is actually the Earth's atmosphere, just before the Moon is "diving into it". #Horizons pic.twitter.com/X8r7puloQl — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) July 27, 2018