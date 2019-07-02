Aparna Nancherla, the writer and performer, has a take on comedy that is witty and vulnerable and entirely her own. She is, in her own words, a “silly billy,” and has had stints on Comedy Central’s Corporate, BoJack Horseman, and a Netflix special featuring PowerPoints and Yelp reviews.

A self-described introvert, Nancherla sat down with Quartz at Work and described how through comedy, she’s figured out how to set goals, define success, and relate her own mental health struggles to those of other people. In this full-length interview for Quartz members, Nancherla provides a glimpse inside her writing journals and shares why she carries two cards with her everywhere she goes.