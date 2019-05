Esther Wojcicki has three daughters; Susan is CEO of YouTube, Anne is co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, and Janet is a professor at UCSF. In Esther’s new book How to Raise Successful People, she stresses the importance of trust—at home, in school, and at work.

In the first video of our members-only series in which Wojcicki shares her insights and offers tips we can all learn from, she details the dangers of what she calls “snowplow parenting” and what parents should do 20% of the time.