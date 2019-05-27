Skip to navigationSkip to content

Esther Wojcicki // 02 // moonshot projects

Esther Wojcicki, high school teacher and the mother of YouTube CEO, on how to get kids to take initiative in the classroom

Esther Wojcicki’s three daughters have carved unique paths in their respective fields; Susan heads YouTube, Anne founded 23andMe, and Janet teaches pediatrics at UCSF. In a members-only video interview with Quartz editor in chief Kevin Delaney, Esther jokingly calls them her “guinea pigs” in understanding how kids learn.

In the second video of our members-only series in which Wojcicki offers insights we can all draw inspiration from, she breaks down how to empower people from what she’s learned as a teacher, and by running an award-winning media arts program that has graduated James Franco and other leaders in their fields.

education, Quartz Video, YouTube, parenting, Learning