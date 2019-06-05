Skip to navigationSkip to content
Reuters
RUBBER MEETS THE ROAD

Sneakers’ global footprint

Member exclusive by Marc Bain for How sneakers took over fashion

Where your sneakers are made says a lot about the world.

Just look at the share of Adidas and Nike shoes made in China. It used to be the top manufacturer of each company’s footwear, but as the country’s economy has developed, wages have risen, and China has started looking to make higher-value products than shoes. The changes have prompted the brands to shift their manufacturing to other countries, notably Vietnam and Indonesia.

Here is how Adidas’s top three manufacturing destinations have changed over roughly the last decade:

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

See the rest of our guide to How sneakers took over fashion

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in
China, US, Europe, manufacturing, Indonesia