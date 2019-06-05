Sneakers’ global footprint

Where your sneakers are made says a lot about the world.

Just look at the share of Adidas and Nike shoes made in China. It used to be the top manufacturer of each company’s footwear, but as the country’s economy has developed, wages have risen, and China has started looking to make higher-value products than shoes. The changes have prompted the brands to shift their manufacturing to other countries, notably Vietnam and Indonesia.

Here is how Adidas’s top three manufacturing destinations have changed over roughly the last decade: