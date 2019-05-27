Esther Wojcicki has three daughters; one heads YouTube, one founded 23andMe, and one teaches pediatrics at UCSF. She herself runs an award-winning media arts program and recently wrote a book on How to Raise Successful People.

In the fourth video of our members-only series offering tips from the longtime educator, Wojcicki discusses how parents and teachers shouldn’t focus on when a child fails, but instead encourage them by setting standards to iterate until they learn how to do something, in what she calls the “mastery system.”