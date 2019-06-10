Silicon Valley is, in many ways, the beating heart of present-day invention. But when it comes to one of life’s most elemental questions—”What should I eat?”—the place that will define the future is halfway around the world.

Israel is relatively young, the ink of its 71-year-old borders still moist after being drawn onto the world map at the tail-end of the World War II. It has, however, already proven itself a nimble problem solver as the globe thinks more deeply and more seriously about how it will feed its populations in the face of a growing climate crisis.

One source of Israel’s innovation in agriculture is necessity. Surrounded by often-hostile neighbors, trade is inherently complicated for the country, which has a population of more than 9 million.