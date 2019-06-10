Skip to navigationSkip to content
Sail Ho Studio for Quartz
To understand the future of food, look to the Holy Land

Member exclusive by Chase Purdy for The future of food is in Israel

Silicon Valley is, in many ways, the beating heart of present-day invention. But when it comes to one of life’s most elemental questions—”What should I eat?”—the place that will define the future is halfway around the world.

Israel is relatively young, the ink of its 71-year-old borders still moist after being drawn onto the world map at the tail-end of the World War II. It has, however, already proven itself a nimble problem solver as the globe thinks more deeply and more seriously about how it will feed its populations in the face of a growing climate crisis.

One source of Israel’s innovation in agriculture is necessity. Surrounded by often-hostile neighbors, trade is inherently complicated for the country, which has a population of more than 9 million.

