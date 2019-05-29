Being an influencer is much harder than it looks

“What you’re doing matters” declared large lettering on a multi-colored mosaic in a central location at Mom 2.0, a well-heeled conference at Austin’s Marriott hotel where more than 1,000 women (and a handful of men) gathered to learn how to be better bloggers and influencers this April. It was a backdrop for photos, in front of which countless “mompreneurs” would take smiling shots for their Instagram feeds.

I asked some women what the sign meant to them. One said that it was about having a voice, that what her and the other women had to say was valuable, “even if it’s not viral.” Another recalled the skeptical reception she gets when she says she is a blogger. “This is a real job too,” she said.

In a world where influencers and especially “mommy-bloggers” are often derided as frivolous and contrived, it was hard not to see the proclamation as a form of defense. We have something to offer. Do not dismiss us.