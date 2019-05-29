Skip to navigationSkip to content
Sarah Lim
The most popular “How-to Talk”at Mom 2.0 Summit was “How to Write A Story That Grabs On Instagram,” with Janet Manley.
AUTHENTIC WORK

Being an influencer is much harder than it looks

Member exclusive by Hanna Kozlowska

“What you’re doing matters” declared large lettering on a multi-colored mosaic in a central location at Mom 2.0, a well-heeled conference at Austin’s Marriott hotel where more than 1,000 women (and a handful of men) gathered to learn how to be better bloggers and influencers this April. It was a backdrop for photos, in front of which countless “mompreneurs” would take smiling shots for their Instagram feeds.

I asked some women what the sign meant to them. One said that it was about having a voice, that what her and the other women had to say was valuable, “even if it’s not viral.” Another recalled the skeptical reception she gets when she says she is a blogger. “This is a real job too,” she said.

In a world where influencers and especially “mommy-bloggers” are often derided as frivolous and contrived, it was hard not to see the proclamation as a form of defense. We have something to offer. Do not dismiss us.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in
Instagram, YouTube, membership, influencers, edited-by-sarah-kessler