Aleph Farms wants to grow you a steak

A new kind of meat will soon enter global markets.

It’s not a fancy plant-based product, made from soy or potatoes or black beans. Rather, it’s made from the cells of animals, grown in industrial bioreactors into fat and muscle tissue to create what, on a molecular level, is real meat. The process is allegedly better for the planet than traditional farming, involves no animal slaughter, and circumvents the need to use medically important antibiotics for livestock.

More than two dozen companies around the world are building technologies to create this new kind of meat—often called cell-cultured meat—with nine of them leading the way. And at least three of those leading companies are in Israel.