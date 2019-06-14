Skip to navigationSkip to content
Getty Images/Picture Alliance
QZ&A

Aleph Farms wants to grow you a steak

Member exclusive by Chase Purdy in Rehovot, Israel for The future of food is in Israel

A new kind of meat will soon enter global markets.

It’s not a fancy plant-based product, made from soy or potatoes or black beans. Rather, it’s made from the cells of animals, grown in industrial bioreactors into fat and muscle tissue to create what, on a molecular level, is real meat. The process is allegedly better for the planet than traditional farming, involves no animal slaughter, and circumvents the need to use medically important antibiotics for livestock.

More than two dozen companies around the world are building technologies to create this new kind of meat—often called cell-cultured meat—with nine of them leading the way. And at least three of those leading companies are in Israel.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

See the rest of our guide to The future of food is in Israel

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in
Tyson Foods, Memphis Meats, Cargill, JBS, Mosa Meats