Skip to navigationSkip to content
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
The front window at a Gucci store.
HIGH STATUS

The sneaker is the new “it” bag

Member exclusive by Marc Bain for How sneakers took over fashion

It’s an open secret in the luxury business that clothes, despite being central to brands’ images and the focus of their flashy runway shows, aren’t where the money is. That job, traditionally, has fallen to accessories, especially items such as so-called “It” bags—those recognizable, signature products such as the Chanel 2.55 or Louis Vuitton Speedy that are as much about showing off status as function.

Today, right alongside them are a growing number of sneakers.

As the sneaker market has grown, luxury brands have sought to cash in by introducing sneaker styles that are as much signature products as the brands’ handbags. Louis Vuitton has the Archlight and the LV Trainer. Prada has its Cloudbust. Gucci has the Rhyton, and for the really adventurous, the Flashtrek. Balenciaga, one of the brands most successfully capitalizing on the trend, has its sock-like Speed Trainers and the gargantuan Triple S. The list goes on.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

See the rest of our guide to How sneakers took over fashion

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in
Business, Lifestyle, fashion, retail, style