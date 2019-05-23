Skip to navigationSkip to content
Tether-bitcoin
Reuters/Michael Dalder
Things aren’t always as they appear.
PRIVATE KEY

Tether, a crypto token once valued for its stability, is looking increasingly risky

Member exclusive by Matthew De Silva

In the cryptocurrency world, there are movers and shakers—and then, there’s Tether. It’s hard to overstate the importance of this company and its eponymous token, created by iFinex, for the crypto ecosystem.

Tether, or USDT, is a blockchain-based token pegged to US dollar. It trades on the ethereum blockchain—the second largest crypto network—and its trades also settle on the bitcoin network. What’s important about Tether, though, is that it’s massive. Tether’s market cap is almost $3 billion, making it the 8th largest cryptocurrency.

During mid-2018, Tether was responsible for 80% of bitcoin trading volume. Today, it still dominates the crypto markets. In fact, calculated by trading volume, USDT trades against bitcoin are responsible for the top 10 bitcoin spot markets (BTC/USDT) and its trades against ether make up the top 10 ether spot markets (ETH/USDT), according to LiveCoinWatch.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

See our insider perspectives on optimizing your time and money more effectively

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in
bitcoin, blockchain, cryptocurrency, edited by Oliver Staley, fraud