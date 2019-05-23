Three ways modern life is reshaping the arc of our careers

Climb the ladder. Rise through the ranks. Work your way up. The language of career progression strongly suggests it moves in only one direction, continually carrying you to a preordained destination. But as workplace models change and philosophies about work evolve, the terminology we use for describing success is quickly losing relevance.

If you seek a professional path that is at least as well-rounded as it is vertical, that leads you to a finish line far from the corner office, or that works with, not against, the other trajectories of your life, you’re in increasingly good company. Let’s look at a few of the major factors reshaping the modern career arc.