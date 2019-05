Three people have died and more than a dozen have been injured after a series of tornados ripped through parts of Missouri. The deaths were reported in Golden City, Missouri. The tornado was part of a severe-weather system that has stretched across central US states this week, bringing heavy rainfall and flooding to Oklahoma and Kansas.

Some of the earliest images of the storms aftermath are coming in from Missouri’s capital, Jefferson City, show downed trees and mangled structures.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Jessica Rodgers and neighbor Ray Arellana carry Rodgers’ sister Sophia over downed power lines on May 23 in Jefferson City.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel A woman surveys damage in Jefferson City on May 23.

AP Photo/David A. Lieb A destroyed sign for a car wash in tornado-hit Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23.

@Stechshultsy via AP Destruction in Jefferson City, May 23.

@Stechshultsy via AP The heavy damage trapped some Missourians in their homes.

@Stechshultsy via AP A damaged home and downed lines in Jefferson City.

AP Photo/David A. Lieb A gas-station roof twisted around a downed power line in Jefferson City.

AP Photo/David A. Lieb A car under the collapsed metal roof of the Break Time gas station in Jefferson City.