Skip to navigationSkip to content
CONFERENCE CALL

Watch: What India’s election results mean

Member exclusive by Sam Grobart & Annalisa Merelli

Join Quartz reporter Annalisa Merelli as she talks to our membership editor, Sam Grobart, about the recent victory Narendra Modi and the BJP achieved in India’s parliamentary elections.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in
‪India‬, Congress, BJP, Modi, Hindutva