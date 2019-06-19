The CBD boom in 15 charts

Once upon a time, the most-Googled cannabis-derived chemical compound was THC. Also known as tetrahydrocannabinol, THC was feared and revered for its ability to get users high. Today it’s CBD, or cannabidiol, that we’re dying to know more about. In December 2016, Google searches for CBD overtook those for THC, and its popularity has been climbing ever since.

Here are 15 charts with data revealing the current state of the CBD boom: who’s using it, why they’re into it, how they consume it, what it’s worth, and where it’s coming from.