There is something of the circus to Boris Johnson. The bombastic, tow-haired British Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, who served as London’s mayor until 2016, is the current favorite to be Britain’s next prime minister. He loves a photo op, grinning like a schoolboy on a bike; suspended in mid-air clutching Union Jack flags; playing rugby in a tie. He’s as colorfully British as his choice of vocabulary: piffle, mugwump, ker-splonked.

Short of shooting water out of a flower, Johnson is unafraid of looking silly. But the man who once suggested his “chances of being PM are about as good as the chances of finding Elvis on Mars, or my being reincarnated as an olive,” now seems to be making an entirely serious bid for the position. And now bookmakers say Johnson is actually the favorite, streets ahead of his rivals. But what’s informing their confidence?