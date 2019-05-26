Yanis Varoufakis is tired.

“I need a double vodka,” the former Greek finance minister says, as we walk along a balmy Athens street in search of a bar. It’s 10pm, and he’s just finished speaking to an attentive (if modest) crowd of around 150 people, whose votes he is seeking in the European elections.

The next day (May 23), he’ll fly to Germany at 6am, then return in the evening. To Crete, his ancestral home, the day after, and back in Berlin by week’s end. When I ask if he’s surviving, he nods: “Surviving is the right word.”