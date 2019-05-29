A long and severe episode of destructive weather has struck an enormous swath of the US, stretching from Texas to New Jersey. Over the past 12 days, the US has experienced an average of 27.5 tornadoes per day, NBC News reports. So far, destructive storms in Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, and Ohio have left at least seven dead and many more injured.

While many of these states are used to tornadoes this time of the year, the recent frequency and severity is noteworthy. A series of tornadoes that struck from Kansas to Pennsylvania on Tuesday (May 28) marked the first time since 1980 that eight tornadoes had been reported in a day for 12 days in a row.

Photos from the past few days show a wide range of damage stretching across the US, from toppled cars in Missouri to roofs ripped from homes in Ohio and flooding throughout Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Severe non-tornado weather also did extensive damage in New Jersey and New York, with more expected today.

Dronebase vis AP Aerial photo shows flooded homes along Arkansas River in Sand Spring, Oklahoma, on May 28.

Damaged property is seen after a tornado in Lawrence, Kansas, on May 28.

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images A tornado toppled trees and power lines in much of the city of Linwood, Kansas, on May 28.

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic Workers wade through floodwaters to recover lumber that floated from a lumber yard on Wednesday, May 29, in Harmony, Pennsylvania.

Reuters/Kyle Grillot Spencer Haney, 22, works to collect memorabilia from the damaged house of his grandmother, Sue Taulbee, after a tornado touched down overnight in Brookville, Ohio, on May 28.

SETH HERALD/AFP/Getty Images A damaged classroom is seen in Dayton, Ohio, on May 28.

AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma Downed tree limbs remain on cars in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, on May 29.

SETH HERALD/AFP/Getty Images Community members remove downed trees from their yard in Beavercreek, Ohio, on May 28.

Will Woodward via Reuters A tornado is seen in Wabash County, Indiana, on May 27.

Reuters/Richard Rowe Damage to the American Budget Value Inn is seen in an aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, on May 26.

Reuters/Alonzo Adams Rubble covers an American Best Value Inn in El Reno, Oklahoma, on May 26.

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Workers walk past wrecked trucks at a Toyota dealership following a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri, on May 24.

Dronebase vis Reuters Debris from damaged buildings is shown in this aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in Jefferson City, Missouri, on May 23.

Reuters/Antranik Tavitian A resident takes photos of debris following a tornado touchdown overnight in Jefferson City, Missouri, on May 23.

Reuters/Carlo Allegri A man works to remove valuables from a home in a destroyed neighborhood following a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri, on May 24.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Hay bales and equipment are pictured in a flooded field on May 21 in Kingfisher, Oklahoma.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki A house damaged in a tornado on Monday, May 20, in Mangum, Oklahoma.