For brands of all shapes and sizes, influencer marketing is a serious bet

It started with an angelic beauty salon, white from floor to ceiling, then passed through a big display of pastel and neon-colored sweets that nobody was allowed to eat. At the end, some were able to hold a live puppy.

This strange, rabbit-hole-esque journey took place at a business conference. It was a collection of “activations” set up by brands at the Mom 2.0 Summit, a large gathering for mom bloggers and influencers in Austin this April. The beauty salon was arranged by the skincare giant Dove, the sweets served as Instagrammable decor in Best Buy’s hub, and the puppy was part of a photo opportunity, sponsored by the shoe brand Hush Puppies.

All of these companies were at the conference trying to court influencers who might promote their wares. The colorful “activations” were the first step—introducing them to the brand, and getting it into their Instagram feeds.