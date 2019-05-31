The Boeing 737 Max killed over 300 people—yet airline execs still want it in the air

In many industries, a product that kills 346 people in five months would be recalled and sworn off forever. But in aviation, where that product—the Boeing 737 MAX—is considered essential, execs are trying to save it.

Despite aviation authorities around the world grounding the planes, and fears from passengers about the safety of the aircraft, airline executives are as excited as ever to get the planes back in the sky—pending new safety certifications, of course.

As shown in these public statements by airline executives, Boeing’s 737 MAX is just too good to pass up. It flies farther while burning less fuel and carrying more passengers. What more could a unit-economics obsessed industry want?