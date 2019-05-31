The Scripps National Spelling Bee wrapped up in historic fashion last night (May 30), crowning eight co-champions. After 20 rounds, a single overall winner couldn’t be determined, and the competition almost stretched into the next day. While several years’ Bees have ended with two contestants splitting the title, the competition has never concluded with an eight-way tie.

This year, there were 565 registered spellers from US states and territories, as well as international contestants from seven other countries.

You can read through the Bee’s winning words, dating back to 1925, on its website. Here are the winners from the past two decades, and the word they had to spell to take home the trophy:

2019: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao, and Rohan Raja - auslaut, erysipelas, bougainvillea, aiguillette, pendeloque, palama, cernuous, odylic

Reuters/Joshua Roberts Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherryhill, New Jersey, Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Alabama, Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, California, Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, Saketh Sundar, 13, Clarksville, Maryland, Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, Texas, Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas and Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas celebrate their eight-way tie in the final round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on May 31.

2018: Karthik Nemmani – koinonia

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, holds the Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship trophy.

2017: Ananya Vinay – marocain

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Ananya Vinay, 12, from Fresno, Calif., with her mother.

2016: Jairam Hathwar and Nihar Janga – Feldenkrais, gesellschaft

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Co-champions Jairam Hathwar, 13, of Painted Post, New York, and Nihar Janga, 11, of Austin, Texas.

2015: Gokul Venkatachalam and Vanya Shivashankar – nunatak, scherenschnitte

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Co-champions Vanya Shivashankar, of Olathe, Kansas, and Gokul Venkatachalam, of St. Louis, Missouri.

2014: Ansun Sujoe and Sriram Hathwar – feuilleton, stichomythia

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Co-champions Ansun Sujoe, 13, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Sriram Hathwar, 14, of Painted Post, New York.

2013: Arvind Mahankali – knaidel

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Arvind Mahankali, 13, of Bayside Hills, New York.

2012: Snigdha Nandipati – guetapens

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California

2011: Sukanya Roy – cymotrichous

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Sukanya Roy, 14, of South Abington Township, Pennsylvania.

2010: Anamika Veeramani – stromuhr

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Anamika Veeramani, 14, of North Royalton, Ohio.

2009: Kavya Shivashankar – Laodicean

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kavya Shivashankar, 13, of Olathe, Kansas.

2008: Sameer Mishra – guerdon

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Sameer Mishra, from West Lafayette, Indiana.

2007: Evan M. O’Dorney – serrefine

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Evan M. O’Dorney, 13, of San Ramon, California.

2006: Kerry Close – Ursprache

AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson

Kerry Close of Spring Lake, New Jersey.

2005: Anurag Kashyap – appoggiatura

AP Photo/Linda Spillers

Anurag Kashyap, 13, of Poway, California.

2004: David Tidmarsh – autochthonous

AP Photo/Linda Spillers

David Tidmarsh, 14, of South Bend, Indiana.

2003: Sai R. Gunturi – pococurante

AP Photo/Ron Edmonds

Sai R.. Gunturi, 13, of Dallas, Texas.

2002: Pratyush Buddiga – prospicience

Reuters/William Philpott

Pratyush Buddiga of Denver, Colorado.

2001: Sean Conley – succedaneum

AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt

Sean Conley, 13, of Anoka, Minnesota.

2000: George Abraham Thampy – demarche

AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison

George Abraham Thampy, 12 of Maryland Heights, Missouri.

1999: Nupur Lala – logorrhea

AP Photo/Ron Edmonds

Nupur Lala, 14, from Tampa, Florida.