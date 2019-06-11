Skip to navigationSkip to content
Reuters/Nir Elias
A desalination plant in Hadera, north of Tel Aviv
LET THERE BE WATER

Israel has a plan for avoiding climate calamity

The future of food is in Israel

The hope is that it will never actually happen—and certainly there are geologists and political theorists who think the idea is far-fetched. But still, the threat of water scarcity does remain, a distant and creeping thunderhead as time marches forward.

“When people talk about the next war, it will be because of water,” says Daniel Zloczower.

Zloczower works for a company called Watergen, which has made a name for itself manufacturing an ingenious piece of technology that vacuums up humid outside air and, in a matter of minutes, can spit out hyper-clean drinking water. Two of these machines are situated on the roof of the building we’re in, and Zloczower is now ascending several flights of concrete stairs to get to them.

