After years of speculation and hype (and reportedly a $1 billion investment), media and fans were finally invited to tour the first of two new
Star Wars theme parks opening on Disney properties on Wednesday (May 29). “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” is an addition to the Disneyland resort that transports visitors into a vision of a galaxy far, far away.
The 14-acre park will lets fans of the
Star Wars franchise ride on the Millennium Falcon, sip cocktails like a smuggler at a cantina, and tour the environs of Black Spire Outpost, a space port located on the . Star Wars universe planet of Batuu
The location, part of the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, officially opens to the public on Friday, with a similar park planned to open at Florida’s Disney World in August. Early reports remarked on the
painstaking level of detail in bringing the Star Wars world to life. Does its real life manifestation live up to the hype? Take a tour: Guests explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California on May 29. The Millennium Falcon at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge media preview.
Stormtroopers patrol the Tie Echelon Stage.
An A-wing interceptor starfighter is displayed at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Details of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge media preview at the Disneyland resort. A starcraft on display at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Millennium Falcon is pictured at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Droid Alley at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Guests explore Oga’s Cantina. A prop of an Ithorian is seen as guests explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. An interior walkway at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge. Rathtar toys are displayed on a shelf as guests explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Inside the Millennium Falcon during the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge media preview. The Dejarik table inside the Millennium Falcon.
The heads of creatures from various Star Wars films are mounted on the wall of the Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities store during the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge media preview.
A GNK power droid footprint.
A character looks out on the marketplace in the Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
Disneyland employee Julia Millard wears a Kowakian monkey-lizard toy. Details of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Food and beverage details seen at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. A clothing store at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Guests explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Guests explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. People dressed as stormtroopers and the character Kylo Ren at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. A staff member directs guests at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Blue and green milk beverages are served to guests at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. A person dressed as the character Chewbacca performs at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, filmmaker George Lucas, and Walt Disney’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.