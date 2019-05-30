After years of speculation and hype (and reportedly a $1 billion investment), media and fans were finally invited to tour the first of two new Star Wars theme parks opening on Disney properties on Wednesday (May 29). “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” is an addition to the Disneyland resort that transports visitors into a vision of a galaxy far, far away.

The 14-acre park will lets fans of the Star Wars franchise ride on the Millennium Falcon, sip cocktails like a smuggler at a cantina, and tour the environs of Black Spire Outpost, a space port located on the Star Wars universe planet of Batuu.

The location, part of the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, officially opens to the public on Friday, with a similar park planned to open at Florida’s Disney World in August. Early reports remarked on the painstaking level of detail in bringing the Star Wars world to life. Does its real life manifestation live up to the hype? Take a tour:

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Guests explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California on May 29.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images The Millennium Falcon at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge media preview.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Stormtroopers patrol the Tie Echelon Stage.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP An A-wing interceptor starfighter is displayed at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The Millennium Falcon is pictured at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Droid Alley at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Guests explore Oga’s Cantina.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni A prop of an Ithorian is seen as guests explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni An interior walkway at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Rathtar toys are displayed on a shelf as guests explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Inside the Millennium Falcon during the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge media preview.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The Dejarik table inside the Millennium Falcon.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP The heads of creatures from various Star Wars films are mounted on the wall of the Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities store during the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge media preview.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP A GNK power droid footprint.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP A character looks out on the marketplace in the Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Disneyland employee Julia Millard wears a Kowakian monkey-lizard toy.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Food and beverage details seen at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni A clothing store at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni People dressed as stormtroopers and the character Kylo Ren at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Blue and green milk beverages are served to guests at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni A person dressed as the character Chewbacca performs at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.