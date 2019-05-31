Meet all the candidates in the running to be the UK’s next prime minister

Theresa May’s resignation as leader of the UK’s Conservative Party kicked a contest into high gear that, behind closed doors, was already going on for months. As the prime minister struggled to get her party and Parliament to agree on an orderly way to leave the EU, cabinet ministers fled and began planning for a post-May future.

A dozen people have declared their candidacy so far, a list Conservative MPs will start whittling down when May steps down on June 7. They will eventually settle on two people, who will be put to the party’s approximately 130,000 members in a vote. That means that the UK’s next prime minister, whose job it will be to steer the country out of the EU, will be decided by 0.2% of the country’s population.

The main point of differentiation between the candidates is how strongly they feel about leaving the EU with a deal on transitional arrangements, which May found impossible to get approved in Parliament. Simply quitting the bloc on the deadline of Oct. 31 without any sort of agreement—a so-called “no-deal Brexit”—proved popular for the upstart rightwing Brexit Party in the recent European Parliament election, so several Conservative candidates are openly entertaining the prospect.

The BBC will host two debates, one with the candidates still in the running by mid-June, and one with the final two.

Here are the Conservative MPs vying for that task so far, including whether they backed leaving the EU (🏃‍♀️) or remaining (🧘) in the 2016 referendum.

ANDREA LEADSOM, former leader of the House of Commons

Choice quote: “I do believe that I am the decisive and compassionate leader who can reunite our country.”

Age: 56

MP since: 2010

2016 Brexit position: 🏃‍♀️

Reuters/Toby Melville

Leadsom was the final candidate, along with Theresa May, for party leader after David Cameron stepped down in 2016. She ultimately withdrew from the contest. A former financier, she has served as economic secretary for the Treasury, energy minister, and environment secretary. Leadsom was an ardent supporter of the Leave campaign. Her resignation as head of the House of Commons last month proved the last straw for Theresa May, who resigned two days later. Leadsom would prefer to have a deal on Brexit, but is prepared to depart without one.

BORIS JOHNSON, former foreign secretary

Choice quote: “No one sensible would aim exclusively for a no-deal outcome. No one responsible would take no-deal off the table.”

Age: 54

MP since 2001

2016 Brexit position:🏃‍

Reuters/Hannah McKay

Formerly the mayor of London, this bombastic, tow-haired politician is the current favorite to replace May. Johnson is one of the best-known—and polarizing—members of parliament, with a carefully honed public image of buccaneering buffoonery. Those who like him think he is Britain’s best hope at leaving the EU with a smile; those who don’t believe him to be bigoted, dishonest, and lazy. He was a euroskeptic long before it was in vogue and indeed popularized these views between 1989 and 1994 as The Telegraph’s fabulist Brussels correspondent. Johnson served as May’s foreign secretary before resigning over her plans for a “soft Brexit” in 2018.

DOMINIC RAAB, former Brexit secretary

Choice quote: “The country now feels stuck in the mud, humiliated by Brussels, and incapable of finding a way forward. It’s time for a new direction.”

Age: 45

MP since: 2010

2016 Brexit position:🏃‍

Reuters/Eddie Keogh

Raab, a former lawyer and hardline Brexiteer, famously resigned as Brexit secretary in November over Theresa May’s deal with the EU. The long-time euroskeptic is considered to be one of the more rightwing contenders, and he has made clear that he isn’t afraid of a no-deal Brexit. During his short stint as Brexit secretary, Raab made an unfortunate gaffe when he admitted that he “hadn’t quite understood” how much of Britain’s trade relies on the Dover-Calais crossing.

ESTHER MCVEY, former work and pensions secretary

Choice quote: “I will take the bold and positive new approach the country needs: leave the EU on October 31 with a clean break so we can all move on and rebuild a UK that works for everyone.”

Age: 51

MP since: 2010

2016 Brexit position:🏃‍♀️

Reuters/Hannah McKay

Another member of Theresa May’s cabinet to resign over the prime minister’s Brexit deal, McVey has consistently rejected calls for compromise on the UK’s divorce from the EU. Instead, she insists that the country must make a “clean break.” As part of her leadership pitch, she has also argued for a reduction in foreign aid in order to “reprioritize money at home.” Prior to entering politics, McVey was a businesswoman and breakfast TV presenter.

JAMES CLEVERLY, Brexit minister

Choice quote: “I am Brexit tooth and claw, but we need to be pragmatic and sensible and leave with a deal.”

Age: 49

MP since: 2015

2016 Brexit position:🏃

Reuters/Simon Dawson

Prior to joining politics, Cleverly worked in magazine and web publishing. A longtime advocate of Brexit, Cleverly took over the job of under-secretary of state for exiting the EU on April 4, after the resignation of Chris Heaton-Harris. Heaton-Harris took over from Steve Baker, former chair of the euroskeptic ERG, who stepped down last year. Cleverly is a colorful figure marred by many controversies. Among them are calling the then-deputy leader of the Lib Dems a “dick” on Twitter back in 2010. He later apologized.

JEREMY HUNT, foreign secretary

Choice quote: “If we faced a general election before delivering Brexit, we would be wiped out as a party. And that is something that we must not think about doing even for one second.”

Age: 52

MP since: 2005

2016 Brexit position:🧘‍♂️

Reuters/Hannah McKay

An Oxford-educated lawmaker described by the Financial Times as a “metropolitan liberal,” Hunt was former health secretary, and took over as foreign secretary after Boris Johnson stepped down in 2018. Hunt has a history of shifting positions on Brexit. He backed Remain during the 2016 referendum, wrote in an op-ed in The Telegraph that the UK must remain a part of the EU’s single market, and had previously floated talk of a second referendum. He’s since voiced support for May’s doomed Brexit deal, compared the EU to the Soviet Union, and said the UK would still “flourish and prosper” even in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

KIT MALTHOUSE, housing minister

Choice quote: “Something like 80,000 tons of sheep meat is exported every year. Now if we go out with no deal… what can we do to make sure that the lamb makes it on to British dining room tables?”

Age: 52

MP since: 2015

2016 Brexit position:🏃

AP Photo/Akira Suemori

The euroskeptic MP and former deputy mayor under Boris Johnson is perhaps best known for engineering a compromise agreement that sought to bring together the Leave and Remain factions of the Conservative party. The EU called the compromise “bonkers,” and parliament voted down the proposal by a hefty margin.

MARK HARPER, former immigration minister and chief whip

Choice quote: “Anyone who thinks Brexit is going to be dealt with by glib soundbites or some unachievable promises—we’ve had that over the last three years.”

Age: 49

MP since: 2005

2016 Brexit position:🧘‍♂️

Reuters TV via Reuters

Harper, the 12th MP to join the race, has not served in May’s government and labelled himself an “underdog.” A former minister in the home office and chief whip, he is perhaps most known for spearheading a campaign during his time as immigration minister that told undocumented immigrants to “go home.” He resigned from the post in 2014 after it was revealed that his cleaner was not allowed to legally work in the UK. He backs getting another extension to Brexit if a deal hasn’t been reached by the current deadline, but he hasn’t ruled out leaving without a deal.

MATT HANCOCK, health secretary

Choice quote: “We need a leader for the future, not just for now. We must deliver Brexit and I will deliver Brexit.”

Age: 40

MP since: 2010

2016 Brexit position:🧘‍♂️

Reuters/Toby Melville

Hancock, health secretary since last July, is the youngest candidate hoping to succeed May. Prior to his current position, he was culture secretary in May’s cabinet and labor and business minister and paymaster general under David Cameron. He voted to remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum but has since called on the government to deliver a Brexit deal and move forward on issues like social programs, unemployment, and trade. A former Bank of England economist, he has pitched himself as a pro-business candidate who can appeal to young voters.

MICHAEL GOVE, environment secretary

Choice quote: “I believe that I am ready to unite the Conservative and Unionist Party, ready to deliver Brexit, and ready to lead this great country.”

Age: 51

MP since: 2005

2016 Brexit position:🏃‍

Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Gove, a former journalist, was one of the first and most prominent members of government to publicly back Brexit ahead of the 2016 referendum. He co-led the Vote Leave campaign committee, earning him the nickname of “godfather of Brexit.” He infamously double-crossed Johnson during the leadership race of 2016, withdrawing his support for Johnson and deciding to run himself. (Both failed.) He was appointed environment secretary in May’s cabinet in 2017. He previously served as justice secretary, chief whip, education secretary, and shadow minister for housing. If elected, he has promised British citizenship to EU citizens living in the UK.

RORY STEWART, international development secretary

Choice quote: “The question is finding a standard bearer for the cause of the middle ground of British politics. It could be me.”

Age: 46

MP since: 2010

2016 Brexit position:🧘‍♂️

Reuters/Henry Nicholls

If elected, Stewart would be the 14th prime minister to have been educated at both Eton and Oxford—but likely the first one to have walked the length of Afghanistan, lectured on military intervention at Harvard, and been private tutor to two British princes. That said, his odds are slim, despite burgeoning internet fame. He is one of the only candidates to have publicly backed May’s Brexit deal. A Remainer with a strong background in international development, Stewart wants to solve Brexit with a 500-member citizens’ assembly, move on, and get back to the nitty-gritty of policy-making.

SAJID JAVID, home secretary

Choice quote: “We need to restore trust, bring unity and create new opportunities across the UK. First and foremost, we must deliver Brexit.”

Age: 49

MP since: 2010

2016 Brexit position:🧘‍♂️‍

Reuters/Russell Cheyne

Javid became the first person of color to be named home secretary after the resignation of Amber Rudd last year over the “Windrush” scandal, which saw the wrongful deportation of UK citizens of West Indian descent. He also voted to remain but now backs leaving with a deal. As home secretary, a position which includes oversight of domestic security and terrorism issues, Javid has been accused of continuing the “hostile environment” policy towards immigrants first established by May when she was home secretary. He vowed to recruit 20,000 new police officers if elected.

OTHER POTENTIAL CANDIDATES

Others who may put their hats in the ring include MPs Steve Baker (🏃), Graham Brady (🏃); and Priti Patel (🏃‍♀️); defense secretary Penny Mordaunt (🏃‍♀️); Treasury minister Jesse Norman (❓); chief secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss (🧘‍♀️); and chancellor Phillip Hammond (🧘‍♂️‍).

Jackie Bischof, Adam Rasmi, Annabelle Timsit, Natasha Frost, and Sam Rigby contributed to this post.