How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off today (June 3) at the San Jose Convention Center in California. The keynote address is expected to focus on updates to Apple’s iOS, Mac, Watch, and TV operating systems, and potentially offer a look at a new desktop computer, the Mac Pro.
Here’s how to tune in live:
- The event is scheduled to begin at 10am US Pacific time, 1pm US Eastern time, 6pm London time, and 1am Hong Kong time.
- Apple will stream the event at this link.
- Technical details: In the past, Apple has limited its livestream to devices that can run its Safari web browser, Apple TV devices, and the Microsoft Edge browser on Windows machines. Apple now says recent versions of Chrome and Firefox “may also be able to access the stream.”
- Just a warning: The stream isn’t always reliable.