One of the reasons people have so many food options to choose from is thanks to tiny little bees traveling by air to pollinate the blooms of fruit, nut, and vegetable-bearing plants. It’s estimated that somewhere between $235 billion and $577 billion worth of annual global food production relies directly on the little creatures. In all, about 84% of commercially-grown crops are insect pollinated.

But the future of bees’ work is in flux.

In the last decade, the agricultural community has experienced a rapid decline in the number of bees visiting flowers. This phenomenon is called colony collapse, and it presents a major challenge to farmers who are looking to grow the foods that will be eaten by the earth’s growing population.