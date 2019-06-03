Skip to navigationSkip to content
CONFERENCE CALL

Watch: The rise of the microinfluencer

Member exclusive by Sam Grobart for Rise of the microinfluencer

Quartz reporter Hanna Kozlowska talks about the influencer economy and the rise of the microinfluencer with membership editor Sam Grobart.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

See the rest of our guide to Rise of the microinfluencer

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in
facebook, twitter, membership, influencers, pintrest