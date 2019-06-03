Skip to navigationSkip to content
The Mac Pro and Pro Display.
Apple
This setup costs $12,000.


The stand for Apple’s new computer monitor costs as much as an iPhone

By Mike Murphy

If there’s one thing that Apple products are known for—other than being extremely popular—it’s that they’re extremely expensive. Most of its laptops start at around $1,000, as do its iPhone Xs smartphones.

Prices on Apple products have generally crept as the company tries to eke more money out of a relatively stagnant user base. But something it announced on June 3 might be the most ridiculous thing it’s ever charged so much money for.

At its WWDC developer conference in San Jose, California today, Apple unveiled a new Mac Pro desktop computer, and a new external display to go along with it. The computer, aimed at the most high-end of high-end professionals—those who are using their work computers to develop the next big-budget movie or album, for example—was always likely going to be expensive. It’s an extremely powerful machine that will start at just shy of $6,000 when it’s available in the fall. It’s an understandable price tag given the target customer and the functionality.

Similarly, the new monitor is a marvel, a 32-inch 6K HD screen that can display 1 billion colors on more than 20 million pixels, so perhaps it’s not surprising that it too is extremely costly. The display will start at $5,000, which Apple justified by saying it can replace professional monitors that can cost up to $43,000.

What is surprising, though, is that the stand to hold this monitor, which Apple said will allow it to spin into a portrait mode and be repositioned with minimal effort, is not included with the monitor. And it costs $999.

 

While it does appear to be quite a nice stand, it has the same price as many of the computers Apple sells, and is equal to the starting price for its flagship smartphone. Which is quite a lot, just to be able to do this:

Apple
