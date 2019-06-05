Meet the new Quartz Pros: Ghislaine Boddington, Scott Carpenter, Shaun Stewart, Donna Wells

Quartz recently launched an app for smart, constructive discussion about the news. We’re working to build that community and regularly adding new features based on how people are using it.

The app features Quartz Pros, some top thinkers and doers in business who have committed to sharing their takes on the news regularly. We’re expanding the group of Pros, and are excited to introduce you to the newest members of this hand-picked roster of leaders so that you can look out for them and follow them in the app.

Ghislaine Boddington, co-founder, Body Data Space—Body Data Space is an interactive design collective positioning the human body at the center of the digital debate. Ghislaine uses her performing-arts background to explore body-responsive technologies, personal data use, robotics, and AI.

Scott Carpenter, head of policy, Jigsaw—Scott drives international engagement for the Google incubator to solve cybersecurity issues, including the role of AI in geopolitics, radicalization, online harassment, and censorship.

Shaun Stewart, CEO, New Lab—Shaun leads growth at New Lab, a communal workspace that supports companies and entrepreneurs innovating in frontier technologies, from robots that display human intuition to sustainable food tech.

Donna Wells, founding CMO of Mint and board director of Betterment, Happy Money, and Crowdstreet—As the first CMO of online money-management service Mint, Donna led the charge in getting millennials on board with the youth-focused app. She’s had a successful career as a start-up CEO and CMO, and is currently on the board of fintech trailblazers Betterment, Happy Money, and Crowdstreet.

You can follow any of these new Pros in the Quartz app by clicking on their names above. We’ll continue expanding the Pro roster in the coming months and will keep you updated as there are new members.