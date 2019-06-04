During a press conference today (June 4) with UK prime minister Theresa May, US president Donald Trump was quick to dismiss protests against his visit throughout London. Using his favored term “fake news,” Trump said that he didn’t see much beyond a small gathering of protestors. Instead, he only recounted streets full of clamoring supporters.
While some photos captures well-wishers and interested onlookers clustered around the path of the president’s motorcade, pictures and video reports from his visit also show a number of empty streets scattered with barricades.
Today, however, there were indeed people out en masse in London. One demonstration filled Trafalgar Square, and the infamous Trump baby blimp was back in the sky outside of Parliament. Photos from today also capture a few pro-Trump counter-protestors clashing with demonstrators, including an older man who was struck with a milkshake.