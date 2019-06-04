During a press conference today (June 4) with UK prime minister Theresa May, US president Donald Trump was quick to dismiss protests against his visit throughout London. Using his favored term “fake news,” Trump said that he didn’t see much beyond a small gathering of protestors. Instead, he only recounted streets full of clamoring supporters.

While some photos captures well-wishers and interested onlookers clustered around the path of the president’s motorcade, pictures and video reports from his visit also show a number of empty streets scattered with barricades.

REUTERS/Toby Melvlle US president Donald Trump’s motorcade is seen during his state visit to London on June 3.

REUTERS/Hannah McKay US president Donald Trump’s motorcade is seen traveling down The Mall during his state visit to the British capital on June 3.

Today, however, there were indeed people out en masse in London. One demonstration filled Trafalgar Square, and the infamous Trump baby blimp was back in the sky outside of Parliament. Photos from today also capture a few pro-Trump counter-protestors clashing with demonstrators, including an older man who was struck with a milkshake.

TOLGA Akmen/AFP/Getty Images An effigy of US President Donald Trump sitting on a golden toilet is carried by protestors in London on June 4.

Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Protesters take part in a demonstration against the state visit of US president Donald Trump on June 4.

Peter Summers/Getty Images A crowd during a demonstration on Whitehall.

Peter Summers/Getty Images Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration on Whitehall.

Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Demonstrators are pictured through the gates leading into Downing Street as the US president’s motorcade drives away.

Peter Summers/Getty Images Protesters outside the Houses of Parliament during a demonstration .

Alex McBride/Getty Images Anti-Trump protestors in Trafalgar Square on June 4.

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis A “Baby Trump” balloon is seen over demonstrators as they participate in an anti-Trump protest in London.

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Demonstrators take part in an anti-Trump protest in Trafalgar Square.

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis - Demonstrators carry a figure of “Baby Trump” in a cage during an anti-Trump protest in London.

REUTERS/Toby Melville Demonstrators take part in a protest against US president Donald Trump in London.

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne A protestor stands on a statue looking over Trafalgar Square.