A new fund is betting these 120 companies are trade-war proof

By Max de Haldevang & Justin Rohrlich

A small new exchange-traded fund launched today with an eye-catching concept: It plans to invest in companies that have large numbers of government contracts, which it thinks will protect them from the trade wars launched by US president Donald Trump.

MCAM International, a small outfit based in Charlottesville, Virginia, has chosen the ticker symbol “TWAR” for its fund. It targets multinationals that have close relationships with states around the world—often benefitting from what it calls “government patronage”—and strong records on innovation and intellectual property.

They are bucking the now received wisdom that technology transfer is a threat to companies by looking at firms that have shared their intellectual property as part of contracts with governments, CEO David Martin told Quartz. He argues that selling intellectual property to a government actually spurs more work and information-sharing with that state, and incentivizes the states to favor those firms.

“[Governments] typically do not subject those types of technologies to the same penalties that they’ve put on other products and services that are subject to tariffs and other trade sanctions,” Martin said. “They are less likely to allow adverse trade policies to harm that particular company.”

Analysts greeted the fund with some skepticism. Many of the companies in the fund are the kind of massive multinationals you’d expect to be safe investments, such as GE, Amazon, and Microsoft.

The fund’s top five holdings have earned a combined total of approximately $100 billion in US federal contracts since 2008.

But even big contractors aren’t always safe. “There are some very large federal contractors that are included, as well as other companies that have a strong foothold in the energy, pharmaceutical, IT, and consumer product sectors,” said Scott Amey, general counsel at the Project On Government Oversight, a nonprofit that acts as a watchdog on federal spending. “The government contractors might be the most protected, but even they might take a hit if a prolonged trade war takes place.”

Here are the companies listed in the fund, according to SEC filings:

Company name% of net assets
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO2.22%
CISCO SYS INC1.57%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC1.37%
XEROX CORP1.35%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHS COM1.34%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP1.23%
OMRON CORP1.13%
HITACHI1.09%
TARGET CORP1.08%
TOKYO ELECTRON1.08%
MASTERCARD INC1.07%
APPLIED MATLS INC1.06%
QUALCOMM INC1.04%
DOVER CORP1.02%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC1.02%
PROGRESSIVE CORP OHIO0.99%
Cash & Other0.96%
AMAZON COM INC0.95%
EBAY INC0.94%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.94%
COCA COLA CO0.93%
HONEYWELL INTL INC0.92%
LILLY ELI & CO0.92%
PEPSICO INC0.91%
MEDTRONIC PLC0.91%
ADIDAS AG0.91%
MICROSOFT CORP0.91%
LAM RESEARCH CORP0.90%
HARRIS CORP DEL0.90%
VISA INC0.90%
TEXAS INSTRS INC0.90%
BRIDGESTONE CORP0.89%
ADOBE INC0.88%
HP INC0.88%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP0.88%
AT&T INC0.88%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP0.88%
PROCTER AND GAMBLE CO0.87%
CCL INDUSTRIES INC – CL B0.86%
PFIZER INC0.86%
MERCK & CO INC0.84%
AVERY DENNISON CORP0.84%
ABBOTT LABS0.84%
DAIMLER AG0.84%
EXPERIAN0.84%
NEC CORP0.84%
GENERAL MTRS CO0.83%
SEALED AIR CORP NEW0.83%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC0.83%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.83%
CHEVRON CORP NEW0.83%
INTL PAPER CO0.82%
OWENS CORNING NEW0.82%
KERING0.82%
BAXTER INTL INC0.82%
MITSUBISHI MATERLS0.82%
LINCOLN NATL CORP IND0.82%
DANA INC0.81%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC0.80%
DEERE & CO0.80%
BLACKBERRY LTD0.80%
CATERPILLAR INC DEL0.79%
KIMBERLY CLARK CORP0.79%
DEXCOM INC0.79%
SMITH & NEPHEW0.79%
BOEING CO0.78%
ALLSTATE CORP0.78%
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP0.77%
UNILEVER NV0.77%
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO0.77%
BAUSCH HEALTH COS INC0.77%
ILLINOIS TOOL WKS INC0.76%
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.76%
WESTERN DIGITAL CORP0.75%
TOSHIBA CORP0.75%
SANDVIK AB0.75%
TECHTRONIC INDUSTR0.75%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC0.74%
FISERV INC0.74%
SONY CORP0.74%
BAYER AG0.73%
ORACLE CORP0.73%
KONINKLIJKE PHILIP0.73%
BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO0.73%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CO0.73%
INTEL CORP0.73%
YAMAHA CORP0.73%
TEXTRON INC0.72%
BP0.72%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC0.71%
ROLLS ROYCE HLDGS0.71%
ANGLO AMERICAN0.70%
PACKAGING CORP AMER0.70%
THALES0.70%
MITSUBISHI ELEC CP0.70%
SEIKO EPSON CORP0.70%
KOMATSU0.69%
NOVO NORDISK A/S0.69%
TREND MICRO INC0.69%
PANASONIC CORP0.68%
3M CO0.68%
