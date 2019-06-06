Psychedelics are having a moment—again.

The Oakland, California city council resolved to decriminalize magic mushrooms on June. 5, becoming the second US city to do so after Denver, Colorado. Though some argue this is not the best approach to increase access, decriminalizing these drugs makes them safer for people who take them for their potential health benefits.

Psychedelics have a long history in clinical research, where they’ve shown an impressive ability to treat addiction, depression, and other mental health issues. The US Food and Drug Administration has designated MDMA-assisted psychotherapy as a breakthrough treatment for PTSD, expediting its approval process. (While it’s not a “classical” psychedelic, MDMA is often considered a psychedelic because of its mind-altering properties.)

Watch the video above for a look at how researchers are rediscovering the value of psychedelics in mental health treatment, and how the drugs are already improving lives.

