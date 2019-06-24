You’re reading a Quartz member-exclusive story, available to all readers for a limited time. To unlock access to all of Quartz, visit our membership page.

In 2005, Aaron Levie dropped out of college to co-found the file-storage company Box. Since his early 20s, he’s cold-emailed, Snapchatted, and Facebook-poked his way to key investments, including six figures early on from Mark Cuban. Box now has over 2,000 employees and serves 70% of the Fortune 500.

In this members-only video series, Levie shares what he’s learned about tailoring your pitch to any audience, whether it’s for a cold call, or to potential investors as you prepare to go public. At each step, there are several key questions you need to be prepared to answer.

In this first video, he maps out the unexpected places founders might find their first investors.

