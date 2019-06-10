Skip to navigationSkip to content

James Quarles // be great, then grow

The CEO of fitness app, Strava, on the secret sauce that binds online communities together

Member exclusive by Meghan McDonough

For the past two years, James Quarles has run the fitness tracking app Strava, a digital community of 41 million athletes. Before that, he was regional director of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Facebook for three years, following a stint as a VP of Instagram.

In this members-only series, Quarles lays out his key takeaways on how to launch and grow a successful business in a market that’s dominated by a handful of giants—in Strava’s case, those giants are Facebook and Instagram.

Here, he explains why it’s better for a startup to be great rather than big—and makes the case for keeping your focus as narrow as possible, to let you figure out what that sweet spot of greatness might be.

